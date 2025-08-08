Crooked Paxton Is Investigating Beto’s Group Funding TX Dems

In case you’ve forgotten, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is, as our own Susie Madrak put it, “crooked as a dog’s hind leg.” Now, as Paxton tries to help his fave felon and p***y grabber destroy democracy by rigging Texas’ congressional map, he’s also trying to destroy those who think democratic representation is worth saving.

Via The Texas Tribune:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into whether Beto O’Rourke’s political group, Powered by People, and the George Soros-backed Texas Majority PAC are breaking laws by funding Texas Democrats’ out-of-state travel attempting to stop the passage of a new Republican-favored congressional map. In a press release, Paxton alluded to The Texas Tribune’s reporting on Tuesday that O’Rourke’s group is funding the travel, while Texas Majority PAC is playing a coordinating role in soliciting donations from deep-pocketed party donors. The efforts aim to cover the expenses of dozens of Democratic lawmakers who left the state Sunday to shut down the Legislature by depriving the House of a quorum, or the minimum number of members needed to conduct business. The attorney general accused the organizations of running a financial influence scheme that convinced Texas Democrats to leave the state, and vowed to investigate “any Democrat coward breaking the law.”

It doesn’t sound like Paxton has the strongest legal ground to stand on:

These Democrats, Paxton’s office said, may be breaking Texas law, alleging violations of unspecified statutes relating to campaign expenditures, coercion of public officials and abuse of office.

Paxton seems to be taking that “every accusation is a confession” thing to an extreme level. Because if anyone has abused their office, it’s Paxton. In April, the AP reported that a court awarded a total of $6.6 million to four former Paxton aides who were fired after they reported him to the FBI. The aides had alleged that Paxton was “using his office to accept bribes from an Austin real estate developer who employed a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair,” as per the AP.

Paxton was impeached by the Texas House but acquitted in the Senate over that behavior.

Then there’s the hypocrisy. Paxton reportedly fled his home in order to avoid being served with a subpoena in a lawsuit brought by nonprofits wanting to help Texans pay for out-of-state abortions.

Fortunately, Beto doesn’t seem the least bit intimidated. More from The Tribune:

“The guy impeached for bribery is going after the folks trying to stop the theft of five Congressional seats,” he said, before encouraging people to donate to his political group. “Let’s stop these thugs before they steal our country.”

The Texas Democrats have a lot of expenses besides lodging and food. In addition to being away from their day jobs, they are being fined $500 a day plus a “pro rata share” of the costs the House Sergeant at Arms spends trying to get them back. And they need legal help.

If you want to show your support and make a donation, I recommend either Beto’s Powered by People or the Texas House Democratic Caucus.