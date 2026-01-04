Bari Weiss Pick For CBS Anchor Kicks Things Off With Hegseth Tongue-Bath

If there was any doubt that Bari Weiss and her pick to anchor CBS Evening News were going to ruin what was left of the network's integrity, Tony Dokoupil managed to wipe that right away during his debut this Saturday.

We already knew this was likely to happen after Dokoupil was panned for this video which was posted on Musk's site:

"On too many stories, the press has missed the story. Because we've taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you."



That changes now. The new CBS Evening News… pic.twitter.com/NKdvRJjYCS — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 1, 2026

Here's more on Dokoupil's first interview: ‘CBS Evening News’ Launches Tony Dokoupil Era With Long Pete Hegseth Interview About Maduro Capture:

The Tony Dokoupil era at “CBS Evening News” began with a lengthy interview with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Saturday, two days earlier than the new anchor was set to take the seat once occupied by Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather as the network scrambled to cover the U.S. military action in Venezuela. It was Hegseth’s first-ever appearance on CBS, and his first since the raids. The interview was personally booked by CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss, a person with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. Dokoupil pressed Hegseth – whom CBS labeled “Secretary of Defense” in the lower third, instead of the Trump administration’s preferred title – on the rationale for what he initially called a “daring raid.”

And it went downhill from there. After allowing Hegseth to brag about how the raid went, calling it "the most sophisticated, most complicated, most successful joint special operations rate of all time," and praising Trump for giving them a "clear mission," Dokoupil asked Hegseth what's next in Venezuela and whether the United States is going to have troops on the ground.

Hegseth didn't directly answer his question, and instead said that was up to Trump before blathering on and heaping more praise on Trump. There was no follow up or attempt to get him to answer, and instead he asked him whether he thought they needed Congressional approval before there was a "full-scale U.S. intervention to stabilize the country."

Hegseth again did not answer the question and instead called what happened a "law enforcement exercise" and said the military was just there to support the Department of Justice.

Following a commercial break, Dokoupil asked Hegseth whether the rational for attacking Venezuela was about "freedom" or "oil," and Hegseth defended their actions by claiming they were just "recapturing" what was done "against American oil interests," before claiming that it was also about "the security of our hemisphere," before accusing Venezuela of trafficking weapons and drugs to the United States, and telling Dokoupil this:

HEGSETH: All three of those combined together in this bold and courageous action from President Trump. He takes nothing off the table. So what happens next will be in the hands of Venezuelans to decide, but ultimately America will benefit security-wise and with prosperity. And we believe the Venezuelan people can as well.

Which was followed by Dokoupil asking him what "message" he was trying to give to the rest of the world with his f-around and found out remarks, which was followed by more Dear Leader praise from Hegseth, claiming we're seeing "peace through strength" with Trump's actions in Iran, against the Houthis, on the southern border, or with their illegal boat strikes, telling Dokoupil that "Trump speaks through action."

After calling Trump's illegal attack in Venezuela "a successful mission," Dokoupil asked Hegseth how this was going to be different from Iraq, which was followed by this nonsense from Hegseth:

HEGSETH: It's the exact opposite. I mean, we spent decades and decades and spent purchased in blood and got nothing economically in return. And President Trump flips the script. He says through strategic action, we can ensure that we have access to additional wealth and resources, enabling a country to unleash that without having to spend American blood. I this was a bold and audacious move, but it was thought through. It was well orchestrated. Our military had time to set it up. He provided the resources, and they took that bold stroke. And through it, we flipped that very dynamic. Americans will benefit. Venezuela has a long history of being a rich and prosperous country. It's been stolen away from its people by horrific leadership. We can do both, help them and help the United States in the Western Hemisphere by reestablishing the Monroe Doctrine. Peace through strength with our allies was demonstrated. ah Last night and I think the hemisphere I know the hemisphere will benefit from President Trump's bold action.

Once again, zero follow up.

Which was followed by allowing Hegseth to prattle on one last time after the second commercial break:

DOKOUPIL: We're back on the CBS Evening News with one final question tonight with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Mr. Secretary, it is very difficult to look into the future, but part of your job is to do so. What can you tell us about what the next week in Venezuela is going to look like? HEGSETH: It's going look like American strength. It's going to look like options for President Trump. It's going to look like protecting American interests and ensuring they're advanced, stopping drugs, ensuring that ultimately the oil resources are, he said it clearly at the podium today, we're going to get American companies in there. We're going to get investment there. These, these oil depots have been operating at 20% capacity. That's going to change. And we're going to stop the flood of people in the United States. It's a, it's a good day. DOKOUPIL: Mr. Secretary, we'll end it on that.Thank you very much for joining us.

Looks like Hegseth has a new safe space to run to other than Fox and Newsmax.