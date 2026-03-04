YOU FIRST, PAL: James Comer Says Boots On The Ground In Iran May Be A Necessity

Rep James Comer told News Nation that US ground forces may be necessary to invade Iran if Donald Trump deems them necessary.

It's no secret that Trump has not ruled out using US ground forces at this juncture of his illegitimate war against Iran.

As usual, House Republicans refuse to implement their constitutional authority of Oversight on the executive branch and let Trump do whatever he wants, in any capacity. This includes starting a war of choice with Iran.

HOST: I know you have to keep a lot of cards close to the vest on this, but we've already lost six troops, sir. The president says he does expect more. A lot of Americans and military families want to know if their loved ones are about to be deployed to Iran for this.



Will there be boots on the ground? The president has yet to rule that out. COMER: Well, I certainly hope not. If there are boots on the ground, I hope they're not on the ground any longer than the boots on the ground were in Venezuela. But I think that that's something the president knows that members of Congress certainly hope doesn't happen. But sometimes that's unavoidable in a situation like this. And you mentioned six troops had lost their lives. Some had been from Fort Knox in Kentucky, my home state. So, you know, we're devastated. And obviously our thoughts and prayers are with the families of anyone that's been lost or wounded thus far.

Any US president orchestrating a war with another country without congressional approval is a violation of the Constitution. Trump declaring war on Iran was totally avoidable if we had an actual House of Representatives.

As with the hundreds of deaths from mass shootings in this country, Republicans can only offer up thoughts and prayers over the death and destruction their policies and inaction have caused to their own constituents.

Maybe Comer can volunteer some of his children to strap up a pair of boots and go to Iran.