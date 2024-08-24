James Comer: Under Biden, U.S. Has Strongest Economy In The World

House Committee chairman James Comer was attacking Minnesota residents as being un-American, but let the cat out of the bag when he admitted America has "the strongest economy in the world."

The MAGA cult, GOP, Trump, and Fox News have been screaming that Pres. Biden and VP Harris have destroyed our economy, it's a shithole and the country has been overtaken by others. So naturally my ears perked up when I heard Rep. Comer say these words to Maria Bartiromo.

Comer was also trying to claim that Gov. Walz is an agent for China along the way. COMER: Look, Minnesota is not your normal state where Tim Walz is governor. We have great people in Minnesota, but you also have a huge population of residents in Minnesota that have come from other countries and have various different ideologies that don't really respect capitalism. And we're concerned about that because we have the strongest economy in the world, but we cannot have more government. We cannot operate like China does, where the government plays the major role in every business. The government has to have ownership in every business, and the government dictates every facet of our lives. That won't work in the United States. And this is what Tim Walz appears to believe. And we know he's taken students to China and tried to teach them that China is doing things the right way.

What a pathetic representative in Congress.

The Elmer Fudd of the GOP has been investigating Democrats and faux deep state anti-Trump forces since they barely won the majority in the midterms. Comer and Jordan has turned the HOUSE into Trump's personal protection squad.

It's despicable. But it's been humiliating for them both because they've uncovered nothing.

Now James Comer admits that the US economy is the best in the world.

Thanks, Elmer!