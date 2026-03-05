It FINALLY Dawns On Trump That Maybe He Should Fire Lyin' Kristi Noem

Apparently, Donald Trump has been discreetly polling Republican lawmakers about whether it's time to show Kristi Noem the door at Homeland Security — because nothing says "I have full confidence in my cabinet pick" like quietly asking everyone else if you should fire ICE Barbie, even though everything points to the fact that she should have been run out of town ages ago.

Multiple Republicans who've chatted with the president confirmed the news. It appears that the puppy-killing, serial liar with a penchant for psychotic behavior isn't very popular after all. Who could have guessed it!

Even Speaker Mike Johnson — ever the beacon of understatement — couldn't help but muse about a possible leadership shakeup at DHS during a recent House Republican retreat in Fort Lauderdale, Punchbowl News reports. You know, just casual vacation small talk.

The whisper campaign apparently kicked into high gear after Noem's stellar performances before the Senate and House Judiciary committees this week, which were highlighted by some absolutely delightful screaming matches between her and Democratic lawmakers — particularly over the administration's completely fucked up beyond belief immigration crackdown. Truly a masterclass in winning friends and influencing people.

According to the outlet, Trump was said to be especially upset about Noem’s response when Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy grilled her Tuesday about a government-funded ad campaign that Kennedy said only served to boost her own personal name recognition nationally, and he truly did calmly tear into her, which was unexpected for most of us.

As for Noem's future, she won't even be able to get a job as a dog sitter now. We're all broken up about that. By the way, what thoroughly shitty person will he replace her with?

Here ya' go:

UPDATE: Noem is fired and Trump names one of the lying liars in the senate to replace her. Say howdy to Secretary MarkWayne Mullin.

UPDATE 2: Buh Bye Corey.