Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Hitting all the Beats
By TengrainMay 15, 2026

Above, I. Jordan Rework visualizer of Bronski Beat performing, Hit That Perfect Beat.

Lawyers, Guns and Money asks (and answers), "Why are people so unhappy?"

Adventus games-out the Justice Department potentially settling Prznint Stupid's law suit against the IRS.

Paul Krugman: A Failing, Flailing President Supplicates Xi.

Feed After Midnight offers advice to Kentucky Gov. Beshear on what to do after the bell tolls for Mitch McConnell.

Bonus Track: Because we are all about the music, London Records has a podcast (Hit That Perfect Beat) that dives into their history of some of the most influential music (London Records alumni Blancmange, Bronski Beat, New Order, Cookie Crew, Goldie, CJ Bolland, Armand Van Helden and Asian Dub Foundation) of the ‘80s onward! So cool!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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