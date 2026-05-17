Fox's Chaffetz Badgers Cassidy On Impeachment Vote Ahead Of Primary Loss

Congressman turned Fox propagandist Jason Chaffetz went after Senator Bill Cassidy over his vote to impeach Trump during an appearance on this Saturday's The Big Weekend Show. Cassidy was trying to make a last ditch appeal to Louisiana voters just ahead of his primary loss.

From NBC on that: Sen. Bill Cassidy’s defeat shows the price of dissent in Trump’s Republican Party:

Sen. Bill Cassidy’s primary loss Saturday brings an end to a two-decade career in public office that was ultimately defined by tensions with President Donald Trump. And when Republicans have tensions with Trump, the president usually wins. Cassidy failed to advance in the Republican primary in Louisiana, as Trump-backed Rep. Julia Letlow and state Treasurer John Fleming are projected to face off in a June 27 runoff. The winner in the GOP contest will be the heavy favorite this fall in ruby-red Louisiana. The result marks another trophy for Trump’s collection in his ongoing bid to oust Republicans perceived as disloyal to him. Throughout Cassidy’s career, there were occasional signs that the physician-turned-politician wasn’t quite in lockstep with his party on a handful of issues, including around health care. But Cassidy’s cardinal sin, in the eyes of Trump and his supporters, was voting in 2021 to convict the then-former president on impeachment charges of inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6.

Fox didn't do Cassidy any favors during this interview where all of the hosts badgered Cassidy about his relationship with Trump, the most contentious of which was with Chaffetz, who badgered him for an answer on whether he regretted voting for impeachment and got pretty hostile when Cassidy refused to give him a straight answer.

CHAFFETZ: Chairman Jason Chaffetz, you and I got to serve in the Congress for a little while. My question for you is still about Donald Trump. I mean, knowing what you know now about the farce that was put forward to the American people and the Congress, knowing what you know now, would you still vote to actually convict Donald Trump of the charges that he was put up for? CASSIDY: Reporters always love to ask that question. I'm a doctor you give me all the information I can I make a decision I move on I don't keep on going back Oh what happened five years ago? I'm thinking about what's gonna happen five years now... CHAFFETZ: With all due respect you just talk about this stuff you've done for the last five years... CASSIDY: Let me finish Jason. CHAFFETZ: You just touted everything you've done for the last five years. Why can't you answer that question? Did you or did you not? I want you to answer that question would you or would you not actually vote to convict, knowing what you know now? It's a simple question. CASSIDY: Yeah, Jason, you may go back and flagellate yourself over decisions in the past. I do not. I move on. By the way, what I'm talking about is not just the is not just the present. It is the future. By the way, the future also includes that if somebody wants somebody working for the state of Louisiana for the future, not fixated on the past, then polls close at eight o'clock tonight. Get out there and vote. But by the way, I will continue to vote for the future of Louisiana, working well with President Trump and anyone else. I'm about the future.

All that butt kissing since hasn't done Cassidy an ounce of good now that he's lost his primary. Chaffetz is just as big of a profile on cowardice as Cassidy. He said he could never support Trump, but then turned around and said he'd still vote for him after the Access Hollywood tape was released.

Spare us the feigned outrage over Trump impeachment Jason. Trump should have been impeached and convicted and belongs in prison, and both he and Cassidy know it. They've both sold their souls like the rest of their party.