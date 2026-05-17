Vance Gives A Speech And Waits For Applause That Never Comes

What if you gave a speech and no one was listening?
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 17, 2026

While Trump was off getting humiliated in China, Vance was left behind in the States to humiliate himself. It was no small feat, but one that Vance proved himself quite capable of doing.

Vance was supposed to give a speech honoring fallen police officers. However, being unable to read a room - or read much of anything else - Vance instead gave a political speech congratulating the regime for something they didn't do:

How about we have a federal government that puts violent criminals in prison, as opposed to letting them out of jail?

Apparently, Vance hasn't been tracking what's been going on with the J6 insurrectionists since Trump pardoned them.

After delivering that line, Vance struck what I'm sure he thought was a heroic, he-man pose, waiting to be bathed in applause. However, that shower of applause turned out to be less than a drizzle. It was so bad that even closed captioning refused to show him any mercy:

screenshot_2026-05-16_143535

Vance then doubled down on the dumb by going on a bigoted, racist flight of fantasy, claiming that an ongoing drop in violent crime was due to the regime's crackdown on migrants and drugs, even though statistics have shown overwhelmingly that the vast majority of crimes are committed by US-born citizens. But since when has this regime ever let reality get in its way?

please clap

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-15T16:33:21.572Z

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