JD Vance Thinks He’s A King, Too

J.D. Vance seems to be taking cues from his wannabe-king boss, Donald Trump. But instead of playing golf during the planning of a military strike or dreaming of turning the White House into Versailles, Vance is globe-trotting and demanding royal treatment.

You may be forgiven for thinking J.D. Vance does nothing but take vacations and taxpayer junkets. That is, when he isn’t stoking white-nationalist fascism, cheerleading kicking Americans off their health care or justifying lies designed to gin up hatred against immigrants (never mind that his wife is immigrant-born).

But it’s not just Vance’s seemingly endless string of luxury vacations that makes him look like such an entitled asshole, but the entitled-asshole demands that go with them. Just one week ago, we reported on Vance making the Army Corps of Enginners raise a river for his birthday boating trip.

Now we learn that Vance, his wife (I’ll bet her family never gets “accidentally” sent to Alligator Auschwitz) and their brood are in England with a whole new set of entitled assholery.

Via U.K.’s The Observer:

"We have had the police knocking on every door,” said a dog walker and resident of Dean, as a helicopter buzzed overhead. “They wanted the names of everybody living there and details of their social media. I know several people refused. We asked them if they were protecting us, or Vance. At least they were honest and said it is for him and that it will all be passed on to the American security people.”

For the record, The Observer also reported that a spokesperson for the police said, “No officers were instructed to ask residents about their social media accounts or use, and we have received no complaints regarding this.” Which is not a denial that it happened nor that Vance’s security team "asked" for it.

Slate reported, “The locals apparently found the authorities demanding to know if they’ve posted photos of Vance in the style of a Furby to be 'unsettling.'”

“A pattern is beginning to emerge here,” Slate added. Besides the stay in the $11,000-a-week house in England, the publication pointed out that Vance et al. had the Colosseum, the Taj Mahal and Disneyland closed to the public so that the second family could enjoy a private visit.

In his seven months in office, Vance has also visited Vermont, Greenland and Nantucket, Slate noted, though many of those were “official trips.”

That list also includes Vance’s fatal visit with Pope Francis.

No word yet on whether Vance is in the Epstein files.