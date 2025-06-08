Trump: $100 Million Ballroom For Me; No Health Care For You!

Trump also paused his adolescent feud with former Co-president Elon Musk to boast about the royal trappings the wannabe dictator longs for.

Via Raw Story:

President Donald Trump bragged that he was funding a "beautiful Ballroom" attached to the White House in a Truth Social post. "For 150 years, Presidents, and many others, have wanted a beautiful Ballroom, but it never got built because nobody previously had any knowledge or experience in doing such things — But I do, like maybe nobody else, and it will go up quickly, and be a wonderful addition, very much in keeping with the magnificent White House itself," claimed Trump. "These are the 'fun' projects I do while thinking about the World Economy, the United States, China, Russia, and lots of other Countries, places, and events. It will all be good, maybe even GREAT, depending on who is the President of the U.S.A.!" he added.

Trump boasted about those same kingly trappings he wants for himself last month, even before we learned he was getting a $400 million “flying palace” from Qatar as a "gift." That gift will cost hundreds of millions or even a billion of taxpayer dollars to make it usable. How many Americans could have gotten even better health insurance for that amount?

In the same Meet the Press interview in which Trump claimed girls should give up some of their “30 dolls” for the sake of his trade war, he made it clear there’s no indulgence too great for his own self. After boasting about his North Korean-style birthday parade (estimated to cost $25-45 million of taxpayer dollars) and the 24-carat gold he slathered around the Oval Office, he said this:

TRUMP: [W]e are going to make and build a ballroom, which they’ve wanted for probably a hundred years at the White House. And it’ll be a world-class, beautiful ballroom, and they’ll use the meeting rooms already existing. And we’re going to get that started over the next few months, and it’s going to be beautiful. And it’ll be done properly, and I will fund it.

Previously, Trump has talked about spending $100 million on his ballroom.

Whatever it costs, we know that money will never come out of his own pocket, other than as a conduit for someone else’s “donation” or “investment.”

This seems a great time to send Trump a message that we have no kings in the United States. So, I hope everyone will take part in a No Kings demonstration on June 14. They will be everywhere around the country except in Washington, D.C.