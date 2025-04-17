Did Trump Slap Plastic Gold Medallions All Over The White House?

A couple of days ago, I caught a clip of Trump bragging to Laura Ingraham about how he put his tacky "real gold" all over the White House decor because nothing else looks like real gold. He kept going on and on about it, and you know, he's such a bullshitter, it caught my attention.

And then yesterday, I saw this on Bluesky:

Noticed a bunch of these ornate gold medallions slapped all over the Oval Office. We found em on Alibaba. “High-density Home Decoration Polyurethane Appliques Ornament PU Foam Veneer Accessories” from seller Guangzhou Homemax Decorative Material Limited. sherwood.news/power/shop-t... — Jon Keegan (@jonkeegan.com) 2025-04-15T21:07:52.581Z

Could it all be fake, like the Golden Cheeto himself? Who knows? Via the Wall St. Journal:

In recent weeks, Trump has turned parts of the White House gold, making the world’s most famous address look more like Mar-a-Lago, his Florida club. To assist with the White House makeover, Trump brought in a man that one of his advisers referred to as the president’s “gold guy.” A cabinetmaker from south Florida who has worked on projects at Mar-a-Lago, John Icart helped add custom-made gold finishes to the Oval Office, including gilded carvings for the fireplace mantel and the molding that wraps around the most famous office in the world, administration officials said. Icart traveled to Washington with Trump on Air Force One, according to one of the officials. He declined to comment, referring questions to the White House. [...] Trump has affixed a gold Trump crest over the door leading into the White House from the colonnade, a recent visitor said. There are gold coasters with Trump’s name on side tables. There are even gold details on the table in his private dining room next to the Oval Office, an administration official said.

Excuse me? The White House curator gave permission for him to put up his phony crest?

Tacky, tacky, tacky. As the nuns used to say, "Fool's names, like fool's faces, are often seen in public places."