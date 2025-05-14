Gutfeld Mocks Sean Duffy As Unqualified To Be Transportation Secretary

I didn't see this one coming.
By John AmatoMay 14, 2025

During the segment on Fox News' The Five, the panel discussed the harrowing incidents at Newark Airport and the issues facing the FAA, and air traffic controllers when co-host Greg Gutfeld veered off and reminded their viewers Sean Duffy's qualification for being Transportation secretary was being on the tv show, Real World.

Jesse Watters was not expecting this question and just broke out laughing because he had no response queued up to defend Duffy's appointment.

WATTERS: It's pretty bad at Newark, at least.

GUTFELD: You know, Jesse, Sean Duffy, obviously a veteran of real world San Francisco.

How does the experience from being on real world San Francisco translate into this job?

WATTERS: San Francisco, you say?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS:Well, he's following up for Mayor Pete.

I don't know...

(Cue laughter)

Duffy's only requirement for the job is to blame President Biden for every issue confronting the Trump administration. His other qualification was to defend Trump on television.

Marie Harf explained earlier that Trump was president during COVID and could have tried to fix the problems within the FAA, but didn't.

It's no coincidence that the problems at our airports began cropping up as soon as Trump took office and started cutting jobs throughout the federal government with no forethought.

