Village Idiot Sean Duffy: Travelers Should Dress Better At Airports

Transportation Secretary and former reality show star Sean Duffy told Fox Business that people need to dress better when flying, which will somehow put them in a better mood when they travel. How exactly will that happen? Nobody knows.

Talk about putting lipstick on a pig. Or in Trump's case, a piggy.

This is Sean Duffy's sage advice to alleviate the anxiety caused by the lack of air traffic controllers and the many instances of air traffic disasters and near-disasters under his purview.

People dress up like they're going to bed when they fly. You know, I see people getting on airplanes and they're having a hard time taking their luggage and getting in the oversized or the above bin. Help people out. Be nice. Be courteous. And so we want to push people as we come into a really busy travel season. Help people out. Be in a good mood. Dress up. Bring civility back to travel. And I think everyone's experience is going to be that much better.

So much for the conservative way of letting people live their lives. We have this buffoon telling them not to be comfortable when they fly. People have been wearing sweatpants and non-restrictive garments for decades when flying. It's nothing new.

Airplanes are much more crowded these days, making flying even more uncomfortable. Airlines are making physical space on a plane a cost center. You must pay extra for a reasonably sized seat; otherwise, you are treated like a sardine.

If anyone actually listened to the buffoon in charge of Transportation, they would be more uncomfortable flying, which would make a person less courteous, more confrontational, and in a bad mood, which would probably affect other travelers.