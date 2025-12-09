Duffy Next Idea For Airports Will Make You Stabby

Air travel is currently facing major disruptions driven by a severe Air Traffic Controller (ATC) shortage, so Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a former Fox News personality, sprang into action with an idea: "a workout area where people might get some blood flow and do some pull-ups or some step-ups in the airport." And that's after Duffy suggested several times recently that air travelers dress up to fly in cramped airplanes after waiting hours for a flight delay. This admin wants you dressed up to fly while having to sit next to some guy who smells like dirty sweaty gym shorts are leaking through his veins. Hard pass.

"But it might be, I want to expand the play areas for kids," he said. "I want additional nursing pods for nursing mothers."

"Maybe I want a workout area where people might get some blood flow and do some pull-ups or some step-ups in the airport," he continued. But it could be any range of things. Maybe you want to work, I know this is TSA, but we're going to help on this as well."

"Maybe you want to have a different lane for families to get through TSA," he added. "How can we make the experience better as you come through an airport? One billion dollars is going to go to that."

How about this, little feller? Fix your air traffic controller shortage. Sure, the biggest problem air travellers are facing is that there aren't enough sweaty people jammed up against them.

