Sean Duffy To America: Don't Sweat In Airports

That will fix the air traffic controller shortages.
By John AmatoDecember 11, 2025

Under the Trump administration, flying has become much more difficult for the country because of the shortage of air traffic controllers and the rise of air traffic accidents and disasters.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's solution is to tell people to stop sweating in airports and to do a few pull ups while you wait for your flight.

MAHA Dr. Paul Saladino joined Duffy on Fox News to spread the news!

SALADINO: I want to commend Secretary Duffy and Secretary Kennedy for this initiative.

You think the goal here is not for people to get sweaty in airports. Nobody wants to be sitting next to somebody smelly on an airplane --

(Duffy mimics his approval)

DUFFY: No sweating, Brian.

SALADINO: But, you know, even micro workouts are valuable for humans.

Mini gyms. We just want to put in simple equipment that everyone can use that can encourage people in airports to get a little bit of movement, five minutes of movement here and there, and to create an atmosphere that's really friendly toward people working out.

People do not go to airports for a workout.

Since airlines cut down on the amount of flights, it resulted into jam packed flights. This causes more delays of people getting through the security and to their gates to wait to board a flight.

The idea that they're gonna be grateful to hit a chin up bar is ridiculous.

Stop buying dolls and pencils and remember not to sweat on airplanes. Gotcha!

Trump and his flying monkeys offer no solutions but continue to put lipstick on a pig. This is the heart of the Trump administration.

Sean Duffy: "As people travel through our skies, we want to have the most enjoyable experience for them. Someone might want to come through and do a couple pull ups."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-10T14:12:31.194Z

