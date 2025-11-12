Trump's Secretary Of Transportation: 'I Can't Guarantee Your Safety'

Donald Trump's Secretary of Transportation, former Fox News personality Sean Duffy, offered some comforting words ahead of Thanksgiving, the most traveled holiday of the year in the United States. Thanksgiving week draws large crowds to major airports, but thankfully, Duffy is all over that, reassuring the public, saying, "I can't guarantee your safety." Whew! Now, don't you feel better?

"Listen, you can walk outside, I can't guarantee your safety," Duffy said.

"You get in your car, I can't guarantee safety, but I have to look at the risk in this system, and then we have to make decisions based on that risk and based on that pressure," he added.

I don't know about y'all, but I'm not too keen on flying the friendly skies since Duffy took charge. Nerdwallet reports, "Last year, more than 3.09 million people crossed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, in what was then a record in terms of airport crowds."

I'll stay home this year, thankyouverymuch.

Social media users weighed in:

Just in time for holiday travel, the reality TV guy says he can't guarantee safety. Isn't that basically his only job? — Luki James (@lukijms.bsky.social) 2025-11-12T14:42:08.957Z

Fun to watch this from a plane! — Flynn (@flynnwaslike.bsky.social) 2025-11-12T13:47:56.347Z

We can’t count on these fools to guarantee anything at this point. We are all on our own. — Owen Meany - Vive la résistance (@jmoreau.net) 2025-11-12T13:17:56.162Z

It's the most basic part of his job. — Art Moreorless (@artmoreorless.bsky.social) 2025-11-12T13:08:04.674Z

I've jumped out of airplanes before, and felt safer than I would boarding a plane with Trump and his Fox News lackeys at the helm.