'Quiet, Piggy': Trump Lashes Out Over Question About Epstein Files

By Conover KennardNovember 18, 2025

Donald J. Trump isn't handling questions about his longtime friendship with deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein very well. Over the weekend on Air Force One, as the president flew to his Mar-a-Lago resort, the obese septuagenarian pointed a finger in the face of a female Bloomberg reporter and said, "Quiet. Quiet, piggy."

Quite a few Republicans are expected to defy Trump to sign off on releasing the Epstein Files today, so the president finally called for releasing them.

Via Politico:

But Trump, over the last week, realized his vice-like grip over the GOP was not enough to forestall the vote and relented to the “inevitable reality,” the official said. The president changed course Sunday after speaking with many Republicans and concluding dozens of House members planned to cross him.

“The strategy now is [to] give Republicans a perceived win,” the official said. “So they can go back to their districts and say, ‘I voted to release the Epstein files.’”

It's a political game with Republicans with no regard for the over 1,000 victims of the most notorious child sex trafficker in history. And when Trump was asked about Epstein, he made himself look guiltier. He does that a lot. In the case of the Bloomberg reporter, he confirmed something all of us knew: He treats women like dirt.

Trump has been attacking Republicans who are calling for the release of the files, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom he calls a 'traitor." And Rep. Thomas Massie, who is at the forefront of calling for the release of the files along with Rep. Ro Khanna. Trump took the low road on Truth Social asking if Massie got "married already," saying "His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!" Massie's first wife tragically died after they had been married for 30 years. 16 months later, Massie married Carolyn Moffa, a former congressional staffer for Sen. Rand Paul.

Laura Loomer then took to the Bad App to suggest that Massie had something to do with his late wife's death. I don't ever want to hear Republicans calling for civility again.

That attack on Massie is appalling. It's unforgivable, but this is how badly Trump wanted the files kept from being released. He always tells on himself.

"Quiet, piggy." - this porcine fuck

Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot.bsky.social) 2025-11-18T17:09:49.791Z

