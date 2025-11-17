SMOKESCREEN: Trump Tells House To Vote For The Release Of Epstein Files

Trump hears the drum beats, sees the big parade heading his way, and finally jumps out in a last-minute attempt to get ahead of it. Doesn't want the embarrassment of that vote opposing him, I'd guess. But Pam Bondi's fake investigations will provide protective cover and they will NEVER release those files. Via Huffington Post:
In a Truth Social post on Sunday evening, Trump said Republicans should vote for the bill after previously trying to block it. His reversal occurred after it was clear many House Republicans planned to vote for the release of the Epstein files. Such a vote would have highlighted a rare divide between Trump and GOP lawmakers.
Prior to Trump’s shift, Massie suggested that the White House seemed eager to shield the president’s allies, who are allegedly referenced in the documents.
“I think he’s trying to protect a bunch of rich and powerful friends,” Massie said. “There are at least 20 people in those files, there are politicians, billionaires, movie producers who are implicated criminally who haven’t been investigated.”
Fortunately, Frau Bondi fake investigations will take care of that.
“I think we could have a deluge of Republicans. There could be 100 or more. I’m hoping to get a veto-proof majority on this legislation when it comes up for a vote,” Massie said Sunday in an interview on ABC’s “This Week."
The House is set to consider a bill related to releasing the Epstein files as soon as Tuesday. The legislation would compel the Justice Department to disclose files tied to its investigation of Epstein and his death in federal prison.