SMOKESCREEN: Trump Tells House To Vote For The Release Of Epstein Files

Trump hears the drum beats, sees the big parade heading his way, and finally jumps out in a last-minute attempt to get ahead of it. Doesn't want the embarrassment of that vote opposing him, I'd guess. But Pam Bondi's fake investigations will provide protective cover and they will NEVER release those files. Via Huffington Post:

In a Truth Social post on Sunday evening, Trump said Republicans should vote for the bill after previously trying to block it. His reversal occurred after it was clear many House Republicans planned to vote for the release of the Epstein files. Such a vote would have highlighted a rare divide between Trump and GOP lawmakers. Prior to Trump’s shift, Massie suggested that the White House seemed eager to shield the president’s allies, who are allegedly referenced in the documents. “I think he’s trying to protect a bunch of rich and powerful friends,” Massie said. “There are at least 20 people in those files, there are politicians, billionaires, movie producers who are implicated criminally who haven’t been investigated.”

Fortunately, Frau Bondi fake investigations will take care of that.

“I think we could have a deluge of Republicans. There could be 100 or more. I’m hoping to get a veto-proof majority on this legislation when it comes up for a vote,” Massie said Sunday in an interview on ABC’s “This Week." The House is set to consider a bill related to releasing the Epstein files as soon as Tuesday. The legislation would compel the Justice Department to disclose files tied to its investigation of Epstein and his death in federal prison.

DOJ will only release what the Committee is “legally entitled” to. Pam Bondi and Trump just started a politically motivated investigation of Democrats with ties to Epstein in order to prevent the release of any of these files . . . Due to “active investigation. Never believe a word they say . — MTfromCC (@mtfromcc.bsky.social) 2025-11-17T03:22:47.360Z

Okay. So 1 of 2 things happened. Trump is now suddenly saying release the Epstein files.

Either the DOJ & FBI are now finished destroying all evidence of Trump,

Or Bondi is going to say they can’t release it due to an ongoing investigation. — @debbie156 (@debbie156.bsky.social) 2025-11-17T05:30:57.791Z