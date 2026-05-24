Surprise! Trump Slush Fund Set Up For Maximum Secrecy

Acting Attorney Todd Blanche promised transparency but much of the $1.8B Trump Slush Fund he created will operate in the dark.
Surprise! Trump Slush Fund Set Up For Maximum Secrecy
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0
By NewsHound EllenMay 24, 2026

The Washington Post did a deep dive into the Trump Slush Fund set up by his acting attorney general puppet, Todd Blanche. The paper summed up its review by saying that the distribution of the nearly $2 billion will be “largely shielded from public scrutiny, outside of any evident oversight, and answerable only to Trump and his appointees.”

“Decisions made by the administration’s handpicked panel members will be irreversible, with no appeal process, and not subject to any judicial oversight,” The Post found. “Claims submitted to the fund can be audited, the document states, but only by the Justice Department or a contractor ‘designated by the Attorney General.’”

On top of all that, there is almost no information about the selection process of the five-person commission in charge of awarding the funds nor how claims will be decided.

In other words, $1.8 billion of taxpayer money will all be distributed according to Felon Donald Trump’s whims. Any commissioner can be ousted by Trump “without cause,” Blanche’s Slush Fund agreement says.

Also, while the Blanche/Trump Slush Fund says there must be a “confidential written report” every quarter reporting who got what, “There is no requirement listed that these details be made public,” The Post found.

The slush fund is so abhorrent that Republicans hate it and are reportedly “melting down” over it.

Sad!

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