How Exactly Did The Trump Slush Fund Come Into Being, Again?

Tiger Beat On the Potomac afternoon email thingie tells us:

WEAPONIZATION WATCH: DOJ officially announced it’s creating a $1.776 (get it?) billion fund to compensate Trump allies who claim they were victims of government “weaponization” after he moved to drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, per POLITICO’s Josh Gerstein and Danny Nguyen. The “Anti-Weaponization Fund” is part of the settlement over Trump’s leaked tax returns by government contractor Charles Littlejohn. Democrats pounced on it as a corrupt “slush fund.” The legal gambit was “an apparent effort to skirt oversight by the judge in the case,” NYT’s Andrew Duehren and colleagues write, as Trump “essentially freed his hand to reach a deal with administration officials without any judicial oversight.”

…and the Journos at NOTUS add this little detail:

Disclaimer: “Once the funds are deposited into the Designated Account, the United States has no liability whatsoever for the protection or safeguarding of those funds, regardless of … fraud or misuse.”

License to steal, baby. That’s quite a eff’ing disclaimer.

As we mentioned before, the fund is for the payment of judgments won against the federal government. The fund was established so Congress would NOT have to approve payment every time the federal government lost a case. I mean, really, can you even imagine such a thing especially with Pornhub Moses, er, Jeebus Johnson trying to herd his caucus to do even something as basic as follow a statute?

But wait a minute, what’s this?

The U.S. Department of Justice today announced that as a part of the settlement agreement in President Donald J. Trump v. Internal Revenue Service, the Attorney General established “The Anti-Weaponization Fund”to provide a systematic process to hear and redress claims of others who suffered weaponization and lawfare.

And just as a point of fact, the AG cannot establish a fund, only Congress can. Article 1, baby! Do continue (emphasis mine):

The plaintiffs in the case, President Donald J. Trump, Donald J. Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization, LLC, filed suit against the Treasury and IRS in Southern District of Florida federal court following the leak of their tax returns. Per the settlement, plaintiffs will receive a formal apology but no monetary payment or damages of any kind. They have agreed, in exchange for the creation of this fund, to drop their pending lawsuit with prejudice, and also withdraw two administrative claims including for damages resulting from the unlawful raid of Mar-a-Lago and the Russia-collusion hoax.

And assuming facts not in evidence, no less, for the administrative claims, but I digest.

Because the plaintiffs (Père et his idiot fils) won’t be getting the loot, a group totally unrelated to the law suit can?



Is that how tort claims are supposed to work? A different settlement doesn’t start a different lawsuit, does it? I believe that the trial court still has jurisdiction over this settlement because it still has jurisdiction over the original suit.

OK, so follow my reasoning here:

In order for The Orange Clown Crime Family to get their filthy, grasping mitts on the Judgement Fund, there must be a legitimate claim and suit brought for litigation. The court is still adjudicating if this is a legitimate law suit.

To Wit… There are not two sides to this law suit, it is a lawsuit where The Orange Clown sued The Orange Clown , and The Orange clown is now going to settle with The Orange Clown to give The Orange Clown money. Who are the two sides, again?

Therefore… Establishing this $1.776 Billion Ameros fund has nothing to do with the original action, there’s no litigation to settle and therefore The Orange Clown Crime Family cannot access the Judgement Fund to pay their private militias.

I think that’s right, but I’m not a lawyer and don’t play one on the teevee.

Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors