During the Senate subcommittee on the Justice Department’s 2027 budget, Sen. Chris Coons was able to humiliate Trump and his lapdog, Todd Blanche, in such a clever way that the acting AG was unaware what had happened.

Every competent person in this country has heavily criticized Trump's newly minted "anti-weaponization” fund. The only people exhilarated by this and the weaponization of the $1.8 billion slush fund are the January 6th insurrectionists who were arrested and those who were found guilty and later pardoned by Trump.

Acting Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche is an unflinching trump ass-kisser extraordinaire, and it came back to bite said ass-kisser in the ass.

Todd Blanche "DuBois" denied being involved in setting up the fund. "I mean, I, if I can correct that, please, the president did not direct me to do anything," he said. Trump didn't have to demand he do it, knowing full well Blanche would do it for him.

Coons was not deterred.

COONS: Has it ever happened that a sitting president sued his own government for $10 billion and then directed the settlement of the case and the establishment of a payout fund? BLANCHE: Not that I'm aware of, but there's a lot of things that president Trump's the first of -- no president had been indicted. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 times either, either COONS: Correct. No president's been indicted.

Blanche Dubois thought his usual ass-kissing would glorify Dear Leader, but Coons turned it on its head. Trump was convicted of dozens of felonies as a result of these indictments.