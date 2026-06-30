Hey, Fox And Friends, Did Paul Bunyan Slice The Reflecting Pool?

It's high comedy on Fox News.
Hey, Fox And Friends, Did Paul Bunyan Slice The Reflecting Pool?
Credit: Screen capture
By John AmatoJune 30, 2026

Fox News is going all out trying to defend Trump's lies that vandals have caused all the damage to his newly renovated Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, which he spent millions of dollars to upgrade.

F&F co-host Ainsley Earhardt said, in no uncertain terms, that vandals were undoubtedly responsible for all the damage to the pool without any proof, outside of arresting David Hearn for sticking his hand in the pool.

That's what Trumpers call vandalism.

Ainsley is worried they don't have enough cameras overlooking the pool to protect it and asked suck-face David Burgum about it.

AINSLEY: We were talking during the commercial break about the vandalism at the reflecting pool. I know you have vowed to go after anybody who was vandalized.

There was that 350-foot slice. What do we know about it?

What's the latest? And do we have cameras up?

BURGUM: Well, we definitely have more cameras now than before, because I guess we'd say it's unthinkable.

It's a massive fucking pool! You can't wreck it and go unnoticed.

Why would tourists who traveled to the nation's capital go there just to vandalize a reflecting pool?

BURGUM: This reflecting pool has been there since 1922.

It is literally part of the Lincoln Memorial.

And so while some people may think it's cute or interesting to vandalize that, it's no different than if you walked up into the Lincoln Memorial and threw red paint on Lincoln statue itself.

I mean, you're vandalizing a national monument.

How could vandals put a 350-foot slice in the bottom of the reflecting pool? Were they invisible?

What about their tools? Did they have scuba gear? Were they former Navy Seals?

We found the vandal:

TRUMP IS THE REFLECTING POOL VANDAL.

WE HAVE THE VIDEO!

Watch "Trump motorcade drives through reflecting pool"

youtube.com/shorts/H8hyM...

Hedy Lamarr (@chudonew.bsky.social) 2026-06-29T21:14:44.036Z

Look how fucking massive it is.

vlcsnap-2026-06-30-09h20m29s954

It's beyond sophistry.

AINSLEY: What's the latest on the reflecting pool? I thought 7 people were arrested -- were they citations?

JUDGE JEANINE: Look, there are 14 citations that have been given out

KILMEADE: They just tried to embarrass the administration. Someone put some stuff in there to maybe get that algae out

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-30T12:53:09.725Z

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