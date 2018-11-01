Fox And Friends: Trump Will Stop Calling Media 'Enemy' If They Report What He Wants

Trump's favorite cable show Fox and Friends,'defended Donald's constant vitriolic attacks on the press by calling the media "the enemy of the people," saying if only they reported the way he wants them to, he'd stop.

How embarrassing.

Maybe embarrassment is an emotion they don't feel.

In an interview with Jim VanderHei, where, with no proof he blamed George Soros for funding the Honduran caravan, Trump told Axios that the only way he can fight back against the media is to call them the "enemy of the people" and Fox News was right there to support him. This is beyond pathetic.

As usual, since Trump is in office, Fox News justifies Trump's over-the-top and reckless behavior that has resulted in one man sending pipe bombs to CNN.

Trump does not have to use terminology as he does, but since he never bothers to educate himself on foreign and domestic policy, his only play is to attack his rivals and the media incessantly.

In the second hour of their program, after playing some video of their king's interview, the three Trump surrogates jumped in.

Steve Doocy said, “Clearly what he doesn’t like, is he does not like stories that he feels are not fair to what he is doing -- started as fake news and turned into the enemy of the people."

"Fake news" was bad enough but using Stalinesque terminology is dangerous. Other autocrats have used this language against their own media.

Ainsley Earhardt made believe the press is intentionally misquoting Trump's words, which is not true.

Ainsley relied, "How frustrating would it be if you are the President of the United States and every single time you turn on the TV on most of the channels they are misconstruing what you say?”

She continued, "And you know your heart and you know your words and know your voice and you watch what other people report on what you say and it’s completely different than what you mean. That has to be frustrating. That’s why he is saying it's fake news.”

And then she unabashedly became every dictator's favorite TV personality.

“He’s saying if you don’t want to be called the enemy, then get the story right, be accurate and report the story the way that I want it reported."

Brian Kilmeade agreed, "I think it's a good point."

Then Kilmeade targeted Bernie Sanders again and labeled any type of political speech against an opponent as dangerous hate speech.

Doocy wrapped up the segment this way, "[Trump] uses the term "the enemy of the people" to fight back to the press that is not true in his estimation."

All is forgiven now, right?

Everyone knows Trump attacks the press the way he does because he lies so much and to try and intimate them into as Ainsley said, to cover the news the way he wants them too."

This is next level propaganda.

President Obama criticized Fox News during his administration because they had been promoting racist content as well as GOP propaganda and the MSM as well as these same snowflakes, were horrified he singled them out because he couldn't handle any kind of criticism.

Remember when the same Fox and Friends "made the false claim that Obama had attended an Islamic school in Indonesia?"

Shame, shame, shame.

