Fox And Friends Shocked! At Rate Of Child Infections Of COVID-19

To the shock of FF's Ainsley Earhardt, kids are being infected with the coronavirus at an alarming rate.

The latest report is that 97,000 children have tested positive for COVID in the last two weeks.

This comes two weeks before many schools are set to reopen.

To the shock of no one except Trump's team of perpetual sycophants, the infection rates are skyrocketing among our kids, especially in Texas. Dr. Natasha Kathuria joined Fox and Friends to discuss this horrific news.

Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt put up a graphic showing the explosive infection rate among children.

Dr. Kathuria painted a dire picture for Earhardt.

Earhardt said, "97,000 kids have tested positive? That was such a shock to me because I had heard kids don't really get it, if they do they're all going to be OK."

Dr. Kathuria noted that it's too soon to discuss mortality rates, explaining, “That was just in two weeks, so about 100,000 new cases in pediatric kids, just in two weeks, and I can guarantee that number is actually much higher.”

Ainsley tried to negotiate truth between what this doctor is reporting and what Trump says. That's her job, of course.

Ainsley asked, "It is true the though that when the kids get it they don't have it, you said, minimal side effects, right. If they even see there is at all?"

Dr.Kathuria replied, "That the majority of them so. Likelihood of death and the likelihood of critical illness is lower.

It's possible, I mean a seven-year-old just died in Georgia, with no medical problems. We see it all the time, kids get sick, they get multi-system inflammatory syndrome from this. They can get ill -- the likeliness is just lower, so they are not immune to this."

The Trump administration has been promoting another monumental lie aimed at trying to force governments to make believe everything in our country is normal. Reopening schools, safely or not, is their top priority.

Children can spread the coronavirus, whether they have symptoms or not.

Trump's White House uses their lackeys on Fox News to promote the same dangerous agitprop to millions of Americans throughout the country.

When the truth conflicts with Trump's lies, the result is confusion from Donald's most ardent supporters.

What all of us, and especially parents now, need in this pandemic is accurate information and leadership based on science. We're getting none of it from Trump and his political sycophants in the Republican Party and right wing media.