Fox And Friends Hosts Shocked To Learn That Masks Work Against COVID

Watch these idiots on Fox and Friends sit there and finally agree that apparently masks work is an offense to the scientific community and the entire country.
By John Amato
By John Amato
Fox and Friends took time Tuesday to discuss the massive spread of coronavirus and desperate overflowing hospitalizations. Co-host Steve Doocy brought up a Kansas survey that found some perplexing information – to him. Wearing masks to protect oneself from being infected, and infecting someone with COVID, works.

Doocy said that Kansas looked at the scientific data. That's a first for these idiots.

"In the month of July [Kansas] had a statewide mandate for masks!" Emphasis his.

Doocy continued, "The problem with Kansas was some counties would actually enforce it; in other counties they would not."

"In the counties that enforced the mask mandate, the number of cases of coronavirus actually went way down. And in the counties where they did not enforce the mask mandate, it went way up," Doocy said in disbelief.

Ainsley Earhardt replied meekly, "Really?"

"Yeah."

"Huh. You just have to do it smartly and do it safely," Earhardt said.

Then a light bulb went off in Doocy's head and he said, "It means apparently masks work."

Really, huh? Masks work!

Apparently?

A politicization of the mask issue by the right-wing is why there have been so many infections and deaths in this country.

Republican COVID science-deniers like Scott Atlas, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and most of Fox News, have been downplaying the severity of COVID to help Trump win reelection. The result is a non-stop national health emergency.

Dr. Fauci had been begging people over and over again about the necessity that all Americans should wear masks and keep interactions with other people to a minimum while social distancing.

But since Trump did not like Dr. Fauci's popularity, he kicked him off the coronavirus task force. And then he put on a crazy herd immunity a-hole like Dr. Scott Atlas to be the face of the task force.

And to watch these three Fox and Friends idiots sit there and finally agree that apparently masks work is an offense to the entire scientific community.

But much worse is they are an offense to the health and safety of all Americans.

With the holidays over, millions of people instead of taking proper medical precautions traveled and got together because right-wing provocateurs said wearing masks impinged on their freedoms.

We pay such a high price for their lies.

