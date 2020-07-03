Steve Doocy Shocked! Wearing Masks Has 'Become Political'

Fox News and their prime time television hosts all promoted different versions of how self quarantining and wearing masks was destroying the Constitution and taking away YOUR freedoms.
'
It's only taken Trump's propaganda network four months to finally embrace how important it is to social distance, self quarantine and wear a mask at all times when away from home.
After playing a recent video of Trump (not wearing a mask) saying he's "all for wearing masks," Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy timidly replied, " [Trump] is all for masks."
Doocy then discussed how, surprisingly, (yeah) mask wearing has become a "nationwide debate."
Fox News refused to promote basic safety because Trump refused to model safe behavior. They thought recommending a health practice that Trump himself refused, would hurt his re-election chances.
Doocy brought on Fox News' Dr. Janette Nesheiwat to discuss.
"For some reason, the last couple of weeks, a month, masks have become political," he said with a straight face.
Then Doocy agreed that the science of masks is not political.
Science, you say?
Dr. Nesheiwat actually gave intelligent and well-informed news on how important it is to wear masks.
This has been a long time coming for Fox News.