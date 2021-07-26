Trump's Former Surgeon General Has Regrets

In the early stages of the coronavirus, former Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams claimed masks don't protect you from the virus, so stop buying them.

"Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!" Adams purportedly tweeted on Feb. 29, 2020. "They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"

Four months later he began to change his tune on wearing masks, but the damage was done.

On Sunday's Face the Nation, Dr. Adams tried to gaslight viewers about his calamitous blunder.

"I was reflecting back on my statement about masking and they wish in hindsight I had been less definitive. I wish I'd been more humble enough to understand that this is a new virus," he said.

When does humility ever come into play if you are a medical doctor dealing with how to contain and neutralize a highly infectious virus? This is especially true for the Surgeon General of the US. Unless of course said Surgeon General was acting like a tool for a narcissistic president.

"I wish my message was heard differently." Wow, that's an amazing verb tense you got there, Doc.

He claims he wanted Americans to save masks for the medical workers at the time. "But what they heard was 'masks don't work.' Jerome said.

It's no secret that wearing a mask even helps protect you during flu season.

He was instrumental in people saying 'masks don't work,' and now is trying to say that wasn't the 'message' they were trying to send.

Since Fox News embraced the freaks on the Right, anti-maskers are an evil cause cé·lè·bre for MAGA voters who appear to be refusing to take a shot to 'own the libs.'

This is not going to get better anytime soon. More people are going to die.