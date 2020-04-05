Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Surgeon General Calls Next Week 'Our Pearl Harbor Moment, Our 9/11 Moment'

"The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, next week is going to be our 9/11 moment... You gotta be Rosie the Riveter, you gotta do your part."
By Ed Scarce
52 min ago by Heather
Views:

Initially, one of the more skeptical of Trump's lackeys, Jerome Adams has in recent weeks become his most zealous convert to the thinking that the COVID-19 pandemic is a real threat to the United States. The Surgeon General's transformation has been, shall we say, nothing short of remarkable.

Source: NBC News

Surgeon General Jerome Adams Sunday called on U.S. governors who haven’t issued statewide stay-at-home orders that combat the spread of coronavirus to at least “give us a week” of restrictions, as health officials warn of an accelerating rate of infections and deaths.

When asked for his message to those governors who have not yet issued such drastic orders, Adams called on them to follow the administration's guidelines, which include measures like avoiding social gatherings and discretionary travel.

“The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, it’s going to be our 9/11 moment, it’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives. And we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part,” he said during an interview on “Meet the Press.”

A reminder of the sort of nonsense Adams was writing only a few short weeks ago, when it was still cool to be a coronavirus skeptic in the Trump White House.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.