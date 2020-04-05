Surgeon General Calls Next Week 'Our Pearl Harbor Moment, Our 9/11 Moment'

Initially, one of the more skeptical of Trump's lackeys, Jerome Adams has in recent weeks become his most zealous convert to the thinking that the COVID-19 pandemic is a real threat to the United States. The Surgeon General's transformation has been, shall we say, nothing short of remarkable.

Source: NBC News

Surgeon General Jerome Adams Sunday called on U.S. governors who haven’t issued statewide stay-at-home orders that combat the spread of coronavirus to at least “give us a week” of restrictions, as health officials warn of an accelerating rate of infections and deaths.

When asked for his message to those governors who have not yet issued such drastic orders, Adams called on them to follow the administration's guidelines, which include measures like avoiding social gatherings and discretionary travel.

“The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, it’s going to be our 9/11 moment, it’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives. And we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part,” he said during an interview on “Meet the Press.”