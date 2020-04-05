Chris Wallace Skewers Surgeon General For Comparing Virus To Smoking

Trump has filled his cabinet and the federal government with sycophants and incompetents as his Surgeon General made quite evident this morning.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams joined Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday , armed with the most ridiculous and myopic administration reasons for why Donald Trump refuses to issue a federally mandated stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the coronavirus .

Adams was the Health Commissioner in Indiana under then Gov. Mike Pence which explains much, given the dreadful HIV epidemic in Indiana under his watch.

Adams came to FNS prepared with lengthy Kellyanne Conway talking points which were as empty and vacuous as anything I've heard coming from a medical professional about the spread of COVID-19.

After declaring on several Sunday talk shows that the coming weeks will be like Pearl Harbor and 9/11 for America, he shrank when asked why Trump refused to invoke the national stay-at-home order and instead kept holding up a piece of paper.

“The coronavirus is not a state issue, it doesn’t follow or respect state borders," Wallace said. "Dr. Fauci says he believes there should be a national stay-at-home order. Is he wrong?”



While practically shaking in his chair, Adams proceeded to list all of his Kellyanne Conway's special alternative facts for today's media blitz.

He talked about federalism before using opioid and nicotine addiction to justify catching the virus as if people just caught the smoking bug after being coughed on by their aunt or uncle.

Looking like a deer caught in the headlights, Adams said with a straight face, "More people will die even in the worst projections from cigarette smoking in this country than are going to die from coronavirus this year.”

Is this f**king guy kidding me?

“What I would say to those governors is if you can’t give us a month, give us what you can. Give us a week. Give us whatever you can to stay at home during this particularly tough time,” Adams continued.

If nine states are allowing their citizenship to walk around freely to congregate then they can continue to spread the virus even after it's contained in the other 90% of states that are currently imposing a self quarantine action. You don't have to be a doctor to figure that one out.

A flabbergasted Wallace replied, "There’s a big difference between opioids and cigarettes, which are something that people decide to use or not to use, and the coronavirus, which people catch. It’s not an individual choice."

"And you know, when President Trump says that he is a wartime president, during World War II, FDR didn’t say, ‘Well, it’s up to each state to decide what to do,’ he mobilized the nation. Again, why not a national stay-at-home order? The coronavirus doesn’t recognize states’ rights, so does the federal analogy really work here?” Wallace pressed.

Trump refuses to act like a serious commander-in-chief whileJerome Adams cowered and then tried to use Gov. Cuomo as his defense when the New York governor discussed Trump's idea of quarantining all of New York State.

Issuing a stay-at-home federally mandated order is not the same as quarantining an entire state from any contact with the rest of the country, you twit.

The Surgeon General looked like an idiot holding up a piece of paper that says 30 days to slow the spread.

We are dealing with a pandemic, not a states rights issue even though that's the way Trump is framing it. Donald does not want his federal government to be responsible for his terrible responses and inaction revolving around the virus which will result in more death and pain for the American population.

If the Surgeon General and the federal government really wanted to slow the spread they would issue a stay-at-home order to the entire country. Today. Until all the states and territories are under such an order, all states and territories will be at risk of reinfection and more deaths.