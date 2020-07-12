Surgeon General Defends Mask Attacks: 'Once Upon A Time We Prescribed Cigarettes For Asthmatics'

Dr. Jerome Adams, the United States Surgeon General joined Face The Nation today and refused to take any responsibility for telling Americans that wearing masks had no effect on either being infected or spreading the coronavirus just a few months ago.

Dr. Adams joined the CBS program wearing a mask and host Margaret Brennan noted how Adams was wearing one this time when he previously didn't wear.

Brennan explained that up until April, the Trump administration refused to promote face coverings as a preventive measure.

"But just the last time you were with us here on FACE THE NATION, March 8th, you said this. Let's listen," Brennan reminded him.

DR. ADAMS: Stay safe by washing your hands, by covering your cough, by staying home if you're sick. Masks do not work for the general public in preventing them from getting coronavirus.

She continued, "And the week before that, you tweeted in all caps, "SERIOUSLY PEOPLE, STOP BUYING MASKS." You said they were not effective. Do you regret saying that?"

The Surgeon General claimed masks didn't work, but wanted Americans to stop buying them so medical professionals could have them. Does that make sense? Nope.

Instead of simply apologizing for the blunder, Adams characterized today's medical community as doctor's using old wives tales to cure our ills in bygone eras.

Dr. Adams replied, "Well, it's important for people to understand that once upon a time, we prescribed cigarettes for asthmatics and leeches and cocaine and heroin for people as medical treatments. When we learned better, we do better and the WHO, the CDC-- "

Yea, cigarettes were used ages ago as a remedy and it's true that in the middle ages leeches and bloodletting were used to suck the disease right out of a person too.

Brennan tried to get Dr. Adams to explain why their "mixed messaging" on masks and many other issues revolving around the pandemic has created so much confusion.

Brennan asked if he said those disastrous words because the U.S. had a shortage of masks for our medical professionals which would make the Trump administration look negligent as he tried to keep cutting her off.

"Because there just wasn't enough equipment?" she asked.

Dr. Adams claimed he said that then because they didn't know any better about the virus at the time that has killed over 130K Americans and is still spreading like wildfire today.

It's one thing to be unsure in the early stages of a pandemic, it's another thing entirely to willfully decry something like mask wearing as ineffective just to protect and get approval from Trump.

In Trump years, two months is like seven years.