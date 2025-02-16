'Heroes': Tim Burchett Compares DOGE Tech Bros To World War II Sacrifices

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) defended the so-called young tech bros staffing Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by comparing them to the "greatest generation" of American soldiers who sacrificed in World War II.

During a Sunday interview, Fox News host Kevin Corke pushed Burchett to agree that DOGE was making worthwhile cuts to government.

"There is plenty of fat on that steak that we can trim," the Fox News host said.

"Yes, sir," Burchett replied. "I think you're going to see this — these so-called accounting errors throughout government because there has been no oversight whatsoever."

"I think DOGE is happening," he continued. "And I always point to these [World War II] guns behind me as they make fun of these 20, 21-year-old kids, so-called kids. My dad was 20 or 21 years old when he took those off of dead Japanese soldiers that he killed in combat to save this world, the Greatest Generation."

"So, and all these so-called kids that we tend to demean are actually heroes."

"No question about that," Corke insisted.