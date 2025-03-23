Acting SSA Commissioner Backs Down On Closure Threat

I guess the Trump administration wasn't ready for the pitchforks to come out just yet.

As we already discussed here, Trump's interim head of the Social Security Administration threatened to shut down the entire program after Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander issued a temporary restraining order barring Elon Musk's DOGE Boys from gaining access to personally identifiable information from SSA.

Leland Dudek is now backing down from his threat, but we all know this won't be the end of it. The sabotage will continue despite this backtrack: