Commerce Sec: Only Fraudsters Will Complain About Missed Soc Sec Check

In case you were wondering just how out of touch Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is.
Credit: YouTube screenshot
By NewsHound EllenMarch 22, 2025

Social Security Works caught Lutnick’s jaw-dropping remarks on the All In podcast. With a hideous grin on his face, Lutnick said, “Let's say Social Security didn't send out their checks this month. My mother-in-law, who’s 94, she wouldn’t call and complain. She just wouldn’t! She’d think something got messed up and she’ll get it next month.”

Apparently, Lutnick doesn’t know anyone who might need that money and can’t wait another month for it. Or maybe he just hates those who can’t afford to miss a check. He went on to say that anyone who does complain must be a fraudster.

“A fraudster always makes the loudest noise, screaming, yelling and complaining,” he sneered. “All the guys who did PayPal, like Elon, know this by heart, right? Anybody who’s been in the payment system and the process system knows the easiest way to find the fraudster is to stop payments and listen. ‘Cause whoever screams is the one stealing.”

Lutnick continued by suggesting that stopping payments is a great idea. “We need to get to, so the people who are getting that free money, stealing the money, inappropriately getting the money, have an inside person who’s routing the money,” Lutnick continued. “They are going to yell and scream. But real America is going to be rewarded.”

I don’t even know where to begin with this a-hole. Does he not know that Social Security vets its recipients and that its payments are based on what people actually contribute? Or is he just so gaga for another billionaire’s tax cut that he doesn’t care who gets harmed in the process?

But speaking of law breakers… I recall that Lutnick has some personal experience in that regard. In December, I reported that the financial services firm Lutnick then helmed, Cantor Fitzgerald, paid a $6.75 million civil penalty to settle SEC charges that it had violated regulatory disclosure laws.

Bernie got it exactly right:

Secretary Lutnick: You are a billionaire.

Maybe your mother-in-law wouldn't complain if she didn't get her Social Security check, but tens of millions of seniors struggling to survive would.

They're not fraudsters. They earned it.

How out of touch are you not to realize that?

Senator Bernie Sanders (@sanders.senate.gov) 2025-03-21T22:06:55.693Z

