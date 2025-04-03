Howard Lutnick: I Didn't Say What I Said About Social Security Fraudsters

Trump's clown of a Commerce Secretary, billionaire Howard Lutnick, told CBS Morning News he never said what he did say when he called people complaining about not getting their Social Security checks, "fraudsters."

Lutnick definitively said this: "A fraudster always makes the loudest noise, screaming, yelling and complaining,” he sneered. “All the guys who did PayPal, like Elon, know this by heart, right? Anybody who’s been in the payment system and the process system knows the easiest way to find the fraudster is to stop payments and listen. ‘Cause whoever screams is the one stealing.”

That means not sending payments to Social Security recipients.

Watch him lie to CBS News.

HOST: You made a comment a couple of weeks ago that if seniors missed a Social Security check, they wouldn't notice. They think there's just a little minor problem and that the people who complain are the fraudsters. What did you mean by that? LUTNICK: That's not what I said. Look, that's that's not what I said. Please don't take my Social Security comments out of context.

Lutnick then swore that the Trump administration would not touch anyone's payments and then he lied about being taken out of context..

LUTNICK: And that's just taking my statements out of context. HOST: No one's taking them out of context, Secretary Lutnick.. So you're saying what I'm hearing is that any senior who was worried or complained, you're not saying they're fraudsters. They have a right to worry. But you're saying, actually, don't worry.

Here is Lutnick's full statement. .

Let's say Social Security didn't send out their checks this month. My mother-in-law, who’s 94, she wouldn’t call and complain. She just wouldn’t! She’d think something got messed up and she’ll get it next month.” A fraudster always makes the loudest noise, screaming, yelling and complaining,” he sneered. “All the guys who did PayPal, like Elon, know this by heart, right? Anybody who’s been in the payment system and the process system knows the easiest way to find the fraudster is to stop payments and listen. ‘Cause whoever screams is the one stealing.”

Lutnick is a lying clown.

He did the morning round-up of shows and was just as ridiculous on CNN.