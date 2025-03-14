Lutnick To Canada: 'Just Say Thank You'

When Americans elected Donald Trump, they knew they were getting someone who talked like a mob boss. What they didn't expect is that he'd surround himself with a lot of other guys who talk the same way. Apparently, Canadians are supposed to be grateful for Trump's trade war, according to Howard Lutnick.

Source: Mediaite

It turns out Canada can help soothe the brewing trade war with the U.S. with just two polite words. “Just say thank you,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CBS News’ chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes during an interview that touched on everything from tariffs to Elon Musk and income tax. Lutnick, the former chairman and CEO of Wall Street finance firm Cantor Fitzgerald, compared America’s Northern neighbor to war-torn Ukraine as he decried a lack of gratitude.

