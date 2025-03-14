Lutnick To Canada: 'Just Say Thank You'

"Please be kind to us," said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, without a trace of irony in his voice.
By Ed ScarceMarch 14, 2025

When Americans elected Donald Trump, they knew they were getting someone who talked like a mob boss. What they didn't expect is that he'd surround himself with a lot of other guys who talk the same way. Apparently, Canadians are supposed to be grateful for Trump's trade war, according to Howard Lutnick.

Source: Mediaite

It turns out Canada can help soothe the brewing trade war with the U.S. with just two polite words.

“Just say thank you,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CBS News’ chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes during an interview that touched on everything from tariffs to Elon Musk and income tax.

Lutnick, the former chairman and CEO of Wall Street finance firm Cantor Fitzgerald, compared America’s Northern neighbor to war-torn Ukraine as he decried a lack of gratitude.

Lutnick:

"The biggest trading partner in the whole world, that is vital to Canada’s existence, says I’m unhappy and they respond negatively — you know why? Because for 20 years, 30 years, they’ve gotten away with it. Right? It’s like Ukraine. They came in — you imagine coming into this country, sitting in the Oval Office, having received $300 billion in aid from us and military and NATO and all the rest and the first words out of your mouth aren’t ‘Thank you?’ Just say thank you. God knows, just say thank you. When the biggest client, the biggest trading partner, the most important counterpart you have really, really matters to you, the first thing you do is show immeasurable respect. Say, ‘thank you. I want to work it out with you. I want you to be happy,’ and that’s what Donald Trump is going to make everybody realize. We feed the world. Please be kind to us."

