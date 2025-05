Earthbound Misfit - why the SFV doesn’t have a new Air Force One;

Infidel753 - South Africa in reality;

Red State Blues - the week of the Sky Palace Wonder Bribe;

Slacktivist - Left Behind: dogs and cats! sleeping together!

The Mahablog - the Beast lives.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with 'for MBRU' in the subject line).