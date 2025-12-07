MAGA Mike Claims 'Trump Works 21 Hours A Day'

MAGA Mike Johnson wants us to believe Sleepy Don is a workaholic. Here's Johnson during an interview with Fox Business Network's Stuart Varney this Friday.
VARNEY: Do you work 18 hours a day?
JOHNSON: More, more. And I have to, because President Trump works 21 hours a day.
VARNEY: I see you on TV all the time, always surrounded by hostile media people.
JOHNSON: Oh yeah. It's a really fun job. No, look, we accept this duty humbly. It's an important time in American history.
VARNEY: Are you enjoying it? I'm sorry to interrupt you, Mr. Speaker, but I've got to get to grips with the job you're doing.
JOHNSON: I mean, I'm a wartime Speaker in a real sense. And so it's not, it's not the most enjoyable job in the world but I do love what we're doing. I love the team I work with. We have a unified Republican party.
If we didn’t, Stuart, we would not have delivered on all the things we have this year. There’s much more ahead of us, and this team is excited about it.
Sure thing Mike. He's hanging onto his Speakership by a thread. You'd think these guys would be ashamed of having to do this amount of ass-kissing to keep Trump happy, but we all know none of them are capable of shame.
BlueSky users had thoughts.
See?
#DonSnoreleone is working very hard
But #HolyHypocrite Johnson is working hard as he struggles
to control the House
An unusually rebellious GOP increasingly bypasses him with discharge petitions, derails leadership-backed bills & publicly challenges his authority
#VoteOutAllGOP
— Sue in Rockville 💙🦋💙🦋💙🦋 (@sueinrockville.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 10:21 AM
SPOILER ALERT: Playing golf and dozing off is not "working".
— Brexit Bin 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🇩🇪 (@brexitbin.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 8:29 AM
— necromaunzer.bsky.social (@necromaunzer.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM
— donnayoungdc (@donnayoungdc.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 3:31 PM
All that work, and he still never knows what's going on.
— Ryan P. Madden (@rpmadmsu.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM
Dude took off a month to complain about subsidizing health care but he claims to work long hours? 😆
— David Peppi (@davidpeppi.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 8:47 AM
Shitposting on the internet is not work.
— Dan with Kerosene (@dancraw.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 11:29 AM