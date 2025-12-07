MAGA Mike Claims 'Trump Works 21 Hours A Day'

MAGA Mike Johnson wants us to believe Sleepy Don is a workaholic. Here's Johnson during an interview with Fox Business Network's Stuart Varney this Friday.

VARNEY: Do you work 18 hours a day?

JOHNSON: More, more. And I have to, because President Trump works 21 hours a day.

VARNEY: I see you on TV all the time, always surrounded by hostile media people.

JOHNSON: Oh yeah. It's a really fun job. No, look, we accept this duty humbly. It's an important time in American history.

VARNEY: Are you enjoying it? I'm sorry to interrupt you, Mr. Speaker, but I've got to get to grips with the job you're doing.

JOHNSON: I mean, I'm a wartime Speaker in a real sense. And so it's not, it's not the most enjoyable job in the world but I do love what we're doing. I love the team I work with. We have a unified Republican party.

If we didn’t, Stuart, we would not have delivered on all the things we have this year. There’s much more ahead of us, and this team is excited about it.