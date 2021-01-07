Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Stuart Varney Blasts GOP Rep Waltz Over Supporting Trump: 'He Still Says He Won!'

Hey Donald, you've lost Stuart Varney...
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

On Fox Business's Varney & Co. this morning, the Trump-supporting business host cornered Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), asking if he would still follow Trump in 2024 after the seditious actions of Wednesday.

Waltz described the situation in the Capitol Building as something from Iraq or Afghanistan.

Stuart Varney then asked the million-dollar question.

Do you now support President Trump leaving the Republican Party and running in 2024? Do you support him?

A handful of presidential aides and members of the administration resigned yesterday, and Congressman and Senators alike are calling for Trump's removal from office.

Rep. Waltz refused at first to answer and said he only wanted to see Trump focus on the great things he's done. The Florida Republican (yeah) then read off the Kellyanne Conway-approved list of what they consider "his accomplishments in office."

Varney then outlined the many examples of Republicans (for instance, Lindsey Graham) distancing themselves from Trump after the MAGA sedition riots.

Can he really get over what happened yesterday and the part Trump played in it?

Waltz then lied, saying Trump denounced the violence at the Capitol Building. Trump has always objected to protests from Black Lives Matters and other groups Trump perceives to be against him, but of course he refuses to do that with MAGA protestors who engage in actual seditious violence. Furthermore, Trump is still claiming the election was stolen from him and has not denounced the violence at all, since he inspired it.

The FOXBusiness host cut off Waltz and exclaimed, "But Congressman! He still says he won! He is still saying he won! 'Peaceful transition of power, January 20,' got it, but he still says he won!"

When you've lost Stuart Varney, Donald...

Hope those tax cuts were worth it, Stuart.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team