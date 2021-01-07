Stuart Varney Blasts GOP Rep Waltz Over Supporting Trump: 'He Still Says He Won!'

On Fox Business's Varney & Co. this morning, the Trump-supporting business host cornered Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), asking if he would still follow Trump in 2024 after the seditious actions of Wednesday.

Waltz described the situation in the Capitol Building as something from Iraq or Afghanistan.

Stuart Varney then asked the million-dollar question.

Do you now support President Trump leaving the Republican Party and running in 2024? Do you support him?

A handful of presidential aides and members of the administration resigned yesterday, and Congressman and Senators alike are calling for Trump's removal from office.

Rep. Waltz refused at first to answer and said he only wanted to see Trump focus on the great things he's done. The Florida Republican (yeah) then read off the Kellyanne Conway-approved list of what they consider "his accomplishments in office."

Varney then outlined the many examples of Republicans (for instance, Lindsey Graham) distancing themselves from Trump after the MAGA sedition riots.

Can he really get over what happened yesterday and the part Trump played in it?

Waltz then lied, saying Trump denounced the violence at the Capitol Building. Trump has always objected to protests from Black Lives Matters and other groups Trump perceives to be against him, but of course he refuses to do that with MAGA protestors who engage in actual seditious violence. Furthermore, Trump is still claiming the election was stolen from him and has not denounced the violence at all, since he inspired it.

The FOXBusiness host cut off Waltz and exclaimed, "But Congressman! He still says he won! He is still saying he won! 'Peaceful transition of power, January 20,' got it, but he still says he won!"

When you've lost Stuart Varney, Donald...

Hope those tax cuts were worth it, Stuart.