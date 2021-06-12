Even Varney Couldn't Twist Inflation Numbers Into Bad News For Biden

Fox Business Traitor Trump sycophantic host Stuart Varney was forced to admit, after economic data was released, that inflation is not an issue. The U.S. economy is barreling onward and upward.

Right wing hysteria, predicting that the stock market would crash and United States would be destroyed if Joe Biden won the presidency have been revealed and exposed as wingnut grievance fantasies.

Opening up Thursday's Varney & Co., Stuart said, "Inflation, that is the story of the day."

Republicans have been fear-mongering about inflation blowing up since the Biden administration passed the much needed American Rescue Plan Act help citizens stave off the effects of COVID-19.

"Start with consumer prices, up 0.6% in May. Up 5% year over year -- If you strip out energy and food, the inflation rate for the past year is 3.8%. That's it, 3.8% That's not huge by any means..."

Varney continued, "It's the inflation numbers, and what I'm gonna call relatively restrained inflation numbers. You may be surprised that...The treasury yield it's at 1.519%, which does not suggest we're in for a bout of serious inflation."

Usually Varney can spin any positive news into something negative for the Biden administration, but it's really hard to do this time, when his Wall Street buddies can read and analyze the same data.