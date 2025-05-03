Trump Keeps Lying About Gas Prices

As Donald Trump nears his 79th birthday, he seems to get more delusional every day. One figment of his lying mind is his repeated claim that gas prices have gone below $2.00 a gallon. Spoiler alert: They haven’t.

From CNN:

Two weeks ago, Trump falsely claimed “a couple” states had just seen gas prices fall to $1.98 per gallon. That was not even close to true – no state had an average lower than about $2.70 per gallon, and there was no evidence any individual station was offering gas for under $2 per gallon – but the next day Trump said “three states” had just hit $1.98 per gallon, which was also far from the truth. Trump repeated this inaccurate assertion about three $1.98 states at least three times this week. Then, during a commencement address at the University of Alabama on Thursday night, he used an even lower figure.

On Friday, Trump repeated the $1.98 falsehood and called that day's price the “lowest in years,” CNN noted. That’s not true, either.

In reality, the national average on Thursday was about $3.19 per gallon of gas, up from the $3.12 when Gramps took office. The lowest price in the country was about $2.66, CNN found. Not one station sold gas for under $2.00 per gallon.

What makes this particular Trump whopper especially laughable and/or alarming is that anyone who actually buys gas knows what they have to pay for it.

But when you’re deliberately tanking the economy for no good reason, I guess you have to come up with some fig leaf to pretend you’re not. Or imagine one. Especially in the same week that Trump justified his Christmas-wrecking tariffs with his Marie Antoinette claim that American kids should make do with two dolls instead of 30.