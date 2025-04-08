Nero Trump Plans To Have His Own North Korean-Style Birthday Military Parade

Immune to the suffering Trump has caused the country and now the world over with his insufferable and moronic economy-busting tariffs, Demented Donald appears to be putting into motion his desire for a military parade on the streets of D.C. to celebrate his birthday.

Is this man sick?

The Washington City Paper is reporting, "According to a D.C. source with knowledge of the plan that’s still being developed, Trump has commandeered Saturday, June 14—the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and, as it happens, Trump’s 79th birthday—for his military parade. It would stretch almost four miles from the Pentagon in Arlington to the White House, according to the source, who stressed that local officials are just learning of it."

Does this narcissist believe even the MAGA cult will cheer for him after what he's done to their portfolios?

Trump's fascist parade would be one of the more un-American events any US President attempted.

The New Republic reminds us that Trump's French parade idea from "seven years ago would have cost $92 million and the district over $21 million in public safety costs Seven years ago, Trump made his desire for a grand military parade well known after he saw a French parade in 2017, telling people at the time, “We’re going to have to try and top it.” But the idea got a lot of pushback from military leaders as well the D.C. government, who estimated that it would cost the military $92 million and the district over $21 million in public safety costs."

Let's talk about waste and abuse, shall we?