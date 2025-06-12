Republicans Are Running Away From Trump's $45M Birthday Parade

Politico surveyed 50 Hill Republicans. Only 7 said they plan to attend Donald Trump’s $45 million taxpayer-funded, North Korea-like spectacle on June 14th. The massive self-tribute “will feature 6,600 soldiers, 50 military aircraft and 150 vehicles,” according to People.

It's top-level Republicans who are dodging Marie Antoinette Trump’s birthday parade (he pretends it's a birthday party for the Army). They include the chairs of the House and Senate Armed Services committees and the top congressional officials overseeing the military, Politico found. Speaker Mike Johnson’s office did not respond to Politico’s inquiry. He probably hasn’t yet removed his finger from the wind.

It's not like those elusive Republicans have the courage to publicly state the obvious: The parade is an obscene waste of money, especially, when you’re plotting to seize life-saving services from the poor in order to make the rich richer.

Via Politico:

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Majority Whip John Barrasso are skipping, as is House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he’ll be back in Alabama campaigning for governor. Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin said it’s his anniversary, and “I choose to be married.” Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said the event conflicts with his daughter’s 18th birthday. West Virginia Sen. Jim Justice said he’s a no but added that doesn’t “mean that I’m against it.” “It’s great celebrating President Trump’s birthday, and I think it’s great celebrating the military,” Justice told reporters Tuesday. “We haven’t done that in a long time.”

Veterans Sen. Lindsey Graham (Worm-SC) “said Tuesday he’s not planning to attend, though he left open the possibility,” Politico reported. “House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast of Florida, another veteran, said Tuesday he’s unsure whether he’ll attend.”

Politico also reported that the White House “is shrugging off the absences.” But you know that narcissist Donald Trump will not.

According to Weather.com, there’s a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on June 14. The parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM.

May it pour!

As for the rest of us, you can speak out against this hideousness by participating in one of the nationwide (except for D.C.) No Kings protests on Saturday.