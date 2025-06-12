Republicans Are Running Away From Trump's $45M Birthday Parade

They know it’s not a good look to be celebrating Trump’s vanity boondoggle while trying to strip millions of Americans of health insurance and food assistance.
Republicans Are Running Away From Trump's $45M Birthday Parade
Credit: @bluegal.bsky.social (composite) via bingAI
By NewsHound EllenJune 12, 2025

Politico surveyed 50 Hill Republicans. Only 7 said they plan to attend Donald Trump’s $45 million taxpayer-funded, North Korea-like spectacle on June 14th. The massive self-tribute “will feature 6,600 soldiers, 50 military aircraft and 150 vehicles,” according to People.

It's top-level Republicans who are dodging Marie Antoinette Trump’s birthday parade (he pretends it's a birthday party for the Army). They include the chairs of the House and Senate Armed Services committees and the top congressional officials overseeing the military, Politico found. Speaker Mike Johnson’s office did not respond to Politico’s inquiry. He probably hasn’t yet removed his finger from the wind.

It's not like those elusive Republicans have the courage to publicly state the obvious: The parade is an obscene waste of money, especially, when you’re plotting to seize life-saving services from the poor in order to make the rich richer.

Via Politico:

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Majority Whip John Barrasso are skipping, as is House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he’ll be back in Alabama campaigning for governor.

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin said it’s his anniversary, and “I choose to be married.” Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said the event conflicts with his daughter’s 18th birthday.

West Virginia Sen. Jim Justice said he’s a no but added that doesn’t “mean that I’m against it.”

“It’s great celebrating President Trump’s birthday, and I think it’s great celebrating the military,” Justice told reporters Tuesday. “We haven’t done that in a long time.”

Veterans Sen. Lindsey Graham (Worm-SC) “said Tuesday he’s not planning to attend, though he left open the possibility,” Politico reported. “House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast of Florida, another veteran, said Tuesday he’s unsure whether he’ll attend.”

Politico also reported that the White House “is shrugging off the absences.” But you know that narcissist Donald Trump will not.

According to Weather.com, there’s a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on June 14. The parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM.

May it pour!

As for the rest of us, you can speak out against this hideousness by participating in one of the nationwide (except for D.C.) No Kings protests on Saturday.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon