Fox Quickly Cuts Away From Drunk Guest During Trump's Military Parade

Someone was apparently having a little too much fun before she went on the air to promote Trump's sparsely attended military parade on Fox "news."

As Mediaite reported, the network basically treated the event like "a military Super Bowl" with fawning coverage all evening this Saturday, but they ended up cutting one of their guests short after it was obvious she'd had a few too many cocktails before coming on the air:

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET, the hosts welcomed Rebekah Koffler, a pro-Trump former intelligence officer, who joined remotely while intoxicated. Before her live hit, Koffler posted what in hindsight was an ominous tweet. Well @POTUS is apparently encroaching on my airtime! My hit is moved to 8:20 - 8:30 pm depending on how long #Trump takes. I'm honored. Refilling my #champagne glass while waiting for my hit! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yyicqGiqib — Rebekah Koffler (@rebekah0132) June 15, 2025 She wrote, “Well @POTUS is apparently encroaching on my airtime! My hit is moved to 8:20 – 8:30 pm depending on how long #Trump takes. I’m honored. Refilling my #champagne glass while waiting for my hit!” Accompanying the text was a photo of a bottle of Saint-Hilaire. This is what’s known as foreshadowing.

After just over a minute of her drunken rambling, Koffler was cut off by hosts Lawrence Jones and Emily Campagno who thanked her for her time.

Maybe Koffler can take Jeanine Pirro's spot now that Pirro is working for Trump. She'd fit in perfectly.