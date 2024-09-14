In A Tizzy, Fox News Reverts To Attacking Kamala's Laugh

Fox News' Outnumbered program made the case that Kamala Harris actually lost the debate because she's asking for another debate.

This is ludicrous.

Fox News is using former Democratic insiders to prop up Trump's disastrous debate performance and claim Harris lost the first debate and ABC rigged it.

MCENANY: You know, Emily moving this forward to a third debate before the cameras even shut down, like the lights were still bright in Philadelphia and Kamala Harris's campaign team was already out on Twitter saying we want another debate. Political playbook has a wise nugget today. They say, "Generally a front runner is keen to sit on his or her lead and as two extra debates the lagging candidate is often looking for more opportunities to break through and advocates for more confrontation." In other words, if Kamala was such a front runner, she wouldn't be asking for more debates, right?

I felt Harris doesn't need another debate because she proved her point emphatically to the American people that she is qualified to be the next president. Since Trump was so bad, asking for a second debate is smart politics.

It puts Trump on the defensive again, which he was most of the debate. The demented one has said he will not participate in another debate, so the Harris campaign won another round.

The MAGA cult is looking for anything, even a crumb to hang their hats on and this is it outside of crying about the debate moderators.

Co-host Compagno jumped in to scoop up the crumb.

COMPAGNO: Look, we see it at the track with children, right? Every time I get off this softball, when I strike out, I want to get up and write. You want to redeem yourself. When I hit a home run, then I'm like, I'm cool. I'll sit the rest out. You want to retire after the Superbowl. It's such clear strategy.

Using her baseball analogy, all baseball players who hit a homerun want to get back up and hit another homerun because their livelihood depends on consistent production, not one at-bat.

Many kid playing softball may feel ashamed when they strike out and don't want to go back to the batters box.

After winning the Super Bowl,most NFL players do not want to retire because then their next contracts will give them and their children security for the rest of their lives.

Emily must believe every NFL player on a team gets paid like Dak Prescott, who gets 60 million a year.

When a spot's analogy fails, bring up the tired playbook.

COMPAGNO: It's such clear strategy, clear analysis of the behavior, and I think what's so fascinating for Americans to see is that night of Polish, the veneer helped in part, of course, by the 100% positive ratings and the zero fact-checking, is look at her after that, on the rally. We reverted back to the cackling. We reverted back to the zero substance. For some reason, she sort of put on the cape of, I got this, I understand the assignment, but everyone sees through that night and since that there is no substance. So the other irony is that while she's calling for another debate, Americans have been calling for policy. Americans have been calling for articulation.

The only person on the debate stage who articulated actual policies was Kamala Harris. Donald Trump only had concepts of the health care plan for the last eight years can explain how we would deport 20 million people or why tariffs wouldn't raise the costs of goods on Americans.

The Vice President is never allowed to show happiness, or dare I say, joy, from the MAGA cult.

Fox News knows they lost when they have to revert back to calling her laugh as a cackle.

That's lowbrow.

But when Trump goes low, Fox News goes lower.