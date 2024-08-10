Fox Idiots Big Mad Harris/Walz Are Selling Camo Hats

Here's the latest right wing attack on Walz that's going to fall just as flat as the rest of them. If you didn't think they had enough things to sit around spewing phony outrage over, here's the crew on this Friday's Outnumbered having a hissy fit over the Harris/Walz campaign selling camouflage hats, and pretending Trump's cult of MAGAts are the only ones who hunt in the United States, or that like camo.

CAMPAGNO: Well, the Harris/Walz campaign just launched this camo hat, possibly trying to win over Trump supporters, but instead, it's becoming a status symbol for liberals with nearly $2 million in sales already.

That may have something to do with how much it looks like pop star Chappell Roan's Midwest Princess hats. She even posted about the similarity on social media, writing, “Is this real?” Is this real, Joey?

JONES: Just real quick, so I know that pattern is called Realtree and the guys that own it are Georgians, they're good buddies of mine, and they had no part in this hat becoming a part of the Harris/Walz campaign.

They just want to support sportsmen. I think they lean right anyway, and it's been tough because they've gotten a lot of hate over it, and they shouldn't. Listen, it's a free market country. They put these blanks out to a vendor, and the vendor decided to sell them. It takes more than a hat to embrace a culture of blue collar and hard work, and I just hope they understand that.

CAMPAGNO: Amen. Kayleigh?

MCENANY: Yeah, my husband saw this hat, and I don't think he'd mind if I quoted him.

He said, not a single person who ends up wearing this hat is going to embody the type of voter they're trying to get.

JONES: Exactly right.

MCENANY: You know, this is the hunter, this is someone who loves the land. This is someone who leans conservative, perhaps blue collar leaning.

They're not going to buy into the Harris/Walz agenda. It's going to take more than a camo hat to win them over. It's going to take a good message, and the Walz folksy, I was a teacher, and so on and so forth, I just don't think they're going to buy it, but we'll see.

Cheryl, it reminds me of a photo op, right?

CAMPAGNO: When you see, for example, one of those office studios, you know, politicians traipsing through the woods to make some type of statement, and he just looks so awkward and out of place. So go ahead and try, but the authenticity fails.

CASONE: Well, it's always what they're doing, and they're going for the Rust Belt. And, this election's going to come down to a small handful of states, and they're making every effort that they can to entice those voters.

I don't think a hat is going to work to the point that's already been made. At the same time, hey, money-making opportunity, you make some cash off of it. I can't really hate on them for that. I mean, you know. Make a buck.

[crosstalk]

BANDARES: Putting camo and orange together would make a great purse, I love that combo. But this actually, Joey has actually sent me pictures while he's out hunting and it actually reminds me of one of that. You were actually killing birds.

But this is actually the hat that's being worn by liberals who want to take away your guns, when this is a hunting hat.

JONES: And then they want to stop you from accessing public land to hunt they want just for the Ariat crowd. So, there's some there's some meat there that makes this a....

BANDARES: It's fake. It's just fake.



MCENANY: The Trump campaign has one too.

[crosstalk]

CAMPAGNO: It reminds me, remember when apparently waving the American flag was considered offensive, was even threatening, remember, pickup trucks, remember? We covered that extensively from the main stream media. So all of a sudden it seems like this symbol is all of the sudden not only okay, but it's...

BANDARES: Also, Trump's red hat has a message. What is the message there? There's no message. it's just their last names. I thought it was weak. Yeah, very pandering.