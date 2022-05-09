Fox Host's Moronic Rant: Biden Admin Doesn't Like Women

This ridiculous rant comes after all of Fox News was celebrating the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade, which puts women's healthcare under siege.
By John AmatoMay 9, 2022

On Fox News' Outnumbered program, co-host Harris Faulkner used shortages of baby formula to blame Biden and the Democrats for not caring and even hating women.

This ridiculous rant comes on the heels of Fox News celebrating with glee the likely overturning of Roe V Wade, which puts the state of women's healthcare under siege.

This is crazy town.

Co-host Emily Campagno blamed all the shortages on Biden because it's under his purview.

She admitted the country banded together during the initial stage of COVID, but didn't care any longer. (Since Biden is in office it's different.)

"Scarcity is a real thing," she said. Fox News wants to hold President Biden accountable for all these shortages created by COVID.

It's like the effects of he pandemic on supply chain issues, high production to meet the increase in demand that engulfed the entire planet should just go away.

Faulkner then jumped in. "We have to do this ourselves, right? They're not going to do this for us. They've already proven that," she groused. "I'm not even sure if they like women all that much."

Audible gasps off-camera could be heard from the other three conservative ladies -- Kennedy_Campagno,McEnany -- on the Outnumbered panel.

"They can't even understand how critical this is to all of us," she said.

Seriously?

When did Republicans and Fox News ever fight for the rights of women? Equal pay? Sexual assault? This is just a cynical exercise in pretending conservatives care about anyone at all while also bashing Biden for whatever their invented outrage of the day is.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue