Samantha Bee Versus The GOP's Moronic Abortion Laws

On Wednesday's 'Full Frontal,' Samantha Bee noted the high number of anti-abortion legislation finding their way to governors' desks nationwide.

These bills are being pushed through by Republicans for two reasons: one, to solidify Republican support at the state level, and two, to bring any bill to the Supreme Court and Brett Kavanaugh for an overturn of Roe V. Wade.

Samantha Bee also mentioned how incredibly moronic some of these bills are. You can't get an abortion if you don't know you're pregnant, yet many of these bills ban any procedure before a woman could be aware of a pregnancy:

SAMANTHA BEE: It’s a time when most women don’t even know they’re pregnant yet, since it’s two weeks after a missed period. Two weeks after my missed period, I don’t know if I’m pregnant or if it’s just my amazing training for the Olympics. Either way, Bob Costas is involved.

A bill in Georgia allows you to take an unborn child as a tax deduction? Does that mean couples who lose a baby will have to re-live their miscarriage at tax time, to pro-rate the pregnancy?