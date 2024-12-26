Russia Resorting To Scooters On The Battlefield

We've seen all sorts of crazy vehicles used by Russians in their war against Ukraine, from soldiers on dirt bikes to Chinese golf carts. Now a new weapon: the e-scooter.

Source: Daily Wrap

The war in Ukraine, ongoing for just under three years, is undoubtedly one of the most well-documented conflicts in history. The abundance of materials provides people with insight into the realities of the battlefield, and some of these recordings reveal the unconventional methods that soldiers employ. This time, the Russians have chosen electric scooters over tanks.

The Ukrainian "Azov" Brigade shared a video on YouTube showing a Russian attack and the effective defense by Ukrainian forces. Notably, there is a segment where a group of Russian soldiers advances on electric scooters. Interestingly, this is not the first documented attack by Russians using scooters.

Previously, assaults have been observed with motorcycles or electric bicycles. The question emerges: is this strategy effective and, more importantly, why are the Russians choosing this mode of transport?

"In recent months, during massive attacks, the enemy has lost many armoured vehicles. Thus, today, the Russians resort to using cars, buggies, and even electric scooters on a large scale," reads the video's description. This form of attack may be due to a lack of better transportation options.