Corrupt Donald Trump Pardons Corrupt MAGA Sheriff Because Of Course

Donald announced his latest pardon on Truth Social, a MAGA Sheriff who accepted more than $75,000 in bribes. As usual, Trump blamed Biden's Department of Justice, even though former Sheriff Scott Jenkins of Culpeper County, Virginia, took the bribes in exchange for appointing numerous Northern Virginia businessmen as auxiliary deputy sheriffs within his department.

A jury of his peers found him guilty, and he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he was convicted of conspiracy, honest services fraud, and bribery last December.

Then-acting U.S. Zachary Lee said when Jenkins was sentenced in March that “he engaged in a cash-for-badges scheme." The bribes were in exchange for deputy badges for wealthy local businessmen, who would use their status to get out of traffic tickets or carry concealed firearms, MSNBC reports.

Jenkins, a Trump supporter, is a real piece of work. He also pressured local officials to approve a petition filed in Culpeper County Circuit Court by a convicted felon to restore his right to possess a firearm.

Birds of a feather:

"Sheriff Scott Jenkins, his wife Patricia, and their family have been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponized Biden DOJ," Trump wrote. "In fact, during his trial, when Sheriff Jenkins tried to offer exculpatory evidence to support himself, the Biden Judge, Robert Ballou, refused to allow it, shut him down, and then went on a tirade."

"As we have seen, in Federal, City, and State Courts, Radical Left or Liberal Judges allow into evidence what they feel like, not what is mandated under the Constitution and Rules of Evidence," he continued. "This Sheriff is a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice, and doesn’t deserve to spend a single day in jail."

"He is a wonderful person, who was persecuted by the Radical Left “monsters,” and “left for dead.” This is why I, as President of the United States, see fit to end his unfair sentence, and grant Sheriff Jenkins a FULL and Unconditional Pardon," he added. "He will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life."

This is why people spit on Ed Martin:

Thank you, President Trump! I am thrilled that Sheriff Jenkins is the first pardon since I became your Pardon Attorney.

Congratulations, Sheriff Jenkins: Do great things and make us proud. pic.twitter.com/cQrWjC65Y6 — Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) May 26, 2025

Ed Martin, an opponent of prosecuting Jan. 6 rioters, withdrew as Trump's choice to become U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., over Republican opposition to his nomination. But now he's the Justice Department's pardon attorney.

Yeah, the next Democrat who wins the presidency is going to have to drain the swamp that Trump filled to the brim with the most vile creatures imaginable.