Projection: Crazy Grandpa Shares Post Calling Biden A 'Decrepit Corpse'

Jake Tapper should get right on this.
Projection: Crazy Grandpa Shares Post Calling Biden A 'Decrepit Corpse'
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardMay 27, 2025

Donald J. Trump took his little fingers to Truth Social to share a post on Monday calling former President Joe Biden a "decrepit corpse." Trump boot-licker, @DC_Draino, wrote the post that his felonious hero shared.

"They stole the 2020 election and hijacked the country using a decrepit corpse as a frontman," the crazy-time post states. "They used an autopen to start wars, steal from our treasury, and pardon their friends."

"Arrest those responsible and charge them with TREASON," it adds.

@DC_Draino agreed earlier today with Trump's unhinged, unpatriotic Memorial Day message.

Biden, whom Trump has nicknamed "Sleepy Joe," has recently accused the former President, who was just diagnosed with prostate cancer, of a cover-up, saying he was "surprised the public wasn't notified a long time ago."

Trump is once again trying to distract us from his mountain of scandals, and he's using Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis to do it.

